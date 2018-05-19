Milwaukee bus driver stops to help boy after he falls off his bike

A Milwaukee County bus driver stopped her bus earlier this month after seeing a young boy fall off his bike on his way to school.

In a video released by Milwaukee County Transit System, Felicia Moore came to a stop after seeing the boy on the sidewalk shortly after the fall on May 10.

“Are you OK young man, do you need a ride to school,” she asks the boy who is standing with his bike. “Do you need to put your bike on my rack and ride to school?”

The boy says yes and Moore gets out of her seat to help the boy put his bike on the bicycle rack at the front of the bus.

In an interview with Fox 6 News, she said that she saw the boy get knocked off his bike.

“I saw a little boy who fell on his bike and it looked like a car had clipped his back tire,” she said.

Being a mother herself, Moore said she was shocked.

“I immediately saw my baby laying on that ground and was like, ‘Oh God. I got to help him.’

“I was concerned for him, no one was stopping.”

When she gets back on the bus shortly after the boy, she asks him if he goes to Lincoln Middle School before continuing on her journey to get the boy safely to school.

Moore drove about a kilometre to the school.

As he leaves, the boy thanks her, to which she responds, “You’re welcome, sweetheart.”

Once back on the bus, she apologizes to the other people on the bus.

“Sorry if I caused anyone any inconvenience. That baby needed some help.”

The incident was just one of many moments MTCS bus drivers have been caught on camera helping someone in need.

Earlier this year, a driver helped a woman on crutches after she fell on some ice, while another employee helped comfort a young girl after her mother had a seizure.

An MTCS spokesperson told Global News in January that their drivers’ responses may partially be the result of a workplace culture established with a big push on customer service, while also using their technology to tell the stories.