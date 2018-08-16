Milwaukee bus driver helps reunite lost, crying toddler with mother

A bus driver in Milwaukee, Wis.,. is being praised for reuniting a toddler with her mother after the child was found crying and wandering the streets.

On the morning of August 4, Diana Serrano, who is a bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), was waved down by another motorist.

“[The motorist] said he didn’t know her and said he couldn’t stay and I said, ‘Give her to me and I’m going to take her and make sure she’s OK,'” said Serrano to Fox 6 Now.

When she pulled over, she noticed a two-year-old girl who was lost, crying and wearing nothing but her shirt and underwear.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the little girl had gone outside by herself while everyone else in the house was still asleep.

Serrano brought the toddler onto the bus and kept the little girl company until the girl’s mother arrived.

While waiting for the mother to arrive, Serrano kept the toddler calm by showing her images of puppies on her phone.

MCTS wrote that the toddler is the “eighth lost or missing child found by MCTS drivers in less than two years.”

“We don’t especially say, ‘If you see a child, look out for them,’ but our drivers are trained to look for anything in, on, or around the bus, and that’s why you oftentimes see drivers do great things,” said an MCTS spokesperson.

No charges or injuries have been reported.