Arizona police officer reunites with toddler he saved with CPR after she fell in pool

It was hugs and words of thanks for a police officer in Arizona on Tuesday after he reunited with the family whose toddler he saved last week after she fell in the family’s pool.

Officer Jacob Gonzales reunited with the family of two-year-old Diana Holmes at city hall a little over a week since he was called to Holmes’ home to assist the girl.

Gonzales and other officers were on a call in Glendale, Ariz., the evening of August 5 when a father began banging on the door of the home they were visiting, NBC affiliate 12 News reports.

WATCH: Police officer in Arizona reunites with toddler he saved after she fell in pool

Bodycam video shows Gonzales responding to the bangs and found David Holmes cradling his two-year-old daughter, who he said had fallen in the pool.

Acting quickly, the officer laid the toddler on the ground and began administering CPR.

As he performs chest compressions, Holmes can be heard pleading, saying “God please … please baby, I’m right here, I’m right here.”

Near the end of the video, Diana can be heard crying.

“OK, she’s crying,” Gonzales can be heard saying, before walking with the father — who had grabbed the girl — to the ambulance waiting nearby.

According to NBC, the fire department was responding to the scene and continued life-saving efforts.

“I would say the emotions hit afterward when the toddler was in the hospital,” Gonzales told NBC.

Holmes told ABC 15 that Gonzales had taken charge immediately.

“Officer Gonzales, without any hesitation, he just grabbed her and did what he did,” he said.

On Tuesday, the two reunited at a police press conference and were joined by the whole family.

Speaking in the room, Holmes thanked Gonzales for what he did, commending him for his actions and saying there were “no words” to express their gratitude.

“Our daughter is here because of you,” he told the officer.

He said Diana was originally found by two of his daughters and his oldest daughter, Alexis, started performing CPR prior to him taking over. From there, he remembered seeing police officers nearby and ran to find them. Holmes said he ensured his daughters were trained in CPR because while they have a pool and pool fence, he says he recognizes that “accidents happen.” He said he was proud of how his daughters responded.

Asked what exactly happened, Holmes said they were still trying to determine the details. He was out of the house at the time while his daughters were at home with a family friend watching them. When he arrived home, he said he heard his eight-year-old screaming and found his eldest daughter giving CPR.

Despite being called a hero, Gonzales said it was more than just him, citing other officers, medical responders and hospital staff.

“They’re also my heroes too. Without them, this probably wouldn’t have been the way it was,” he said.

The family said they’re also hoping their own experience will remind parents how quick a child can end up underwater, and the importance of knowing CPR should an incident occur.