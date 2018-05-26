Police officer in Georgia revives choking baby

A police officer in Marietta, Ga. is being called a hero after his actions responding to a 911 call saved a baby who was choking.

Officer Nick St. Onge was called to a neighbourhood on May 15 after a woman, later identified as the child’s grandmother, called 911 saying her two-month-old granddaughter was conscious but not breathing and was turning blue.

Police, fire and ambulance were all dispatched, police said, but it was St. Onge who was first to respond. He got out of his vehicle and rushed up to the woman and took the baby into his arms.

In the video, he turns the baby onto her chest in his hands and begins administering back blows and chest thrusts to try and clear the baby’s airway.

According to police, the grandmother Kianna Dorsey told St. Onge that “she had finished a bottle and now was not breathing.”

The baby eventually responds to the officer’s efforts, crying and breathing irregularly.

Once paramedics arrived, he continues administering compressions before the paramedics take the baby into their arms and cradle her.

According to ABC News affiliate WSB-TV, St. Onge had recently taken a CPR class in February. According to police, he also has training from nine years in the Marine Corps, in addition to five years as an officer with the department.

Dorsey called St. Onge a hero, ABC reports, but he sees it differently.

“I’m just the guy who showed up to do what he had to do,” he said.

Metro Ambulance took the infant and her mother to hospital for further treatment. The baby has since been released from hospital.