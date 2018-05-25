After mother duck leads them to a storm drain, B.C. residents save her ducklings

A couple of Richmond, B.C., residents were out for a walk on Tuesday evening when they spotted a mother duck with a few ducklings in tow.

London Drugs employees Chad Bryan and Marie Richardson spotted the mother duck at Horseshoe Way near Steveston Highway and No. 5 Road.

Despite a crow that seemed to be hanging around in the area, Richardson says the mother duck did not want to leave.

Bryan was able to scare the crow off but still the mother and a few ducklings stayed around.

She then led the pair over to a storm drain and three ducklings promptly fell in.

Bryan decided to go and save them and crawled under metal fence to get to the drain. As he pulled up the manhole cover, he noticed three others had previously fallen down the drain.

That is when he bent down and scooped up all the ducklings, watching them run back to their mother for safety.