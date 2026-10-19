Manitoba grieves with CFB Wainwright after deadly fire

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Manitoba politicians are offering their condolences to those who were killed and seriously injured at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on Saturday.

Four people were killed and dozens of others injured after a grass fire ignited during a live-fire training exercise and rapidly spread in high winds. Flags at CFB Winnipeg and federal buildings across the province were lowered to half-mast Sunday.

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Premier Wab Kinew called the fire is a terrible tragedy and said his heart goes out to everyone affected.

“Manitoba stands ready to help in any way we can,” Kinew said in a social media post.

Jeff Fawcett, mayor of Brandon, said the loss is felt across the nation. He described Brandon as a “military city” because of its proximity to CFB Shilo.

Fawcett said some people from CFB Shilo could be deployed to Wainwright or have connections to the base, as cross-training is common.

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