34 drownings in 2018 prompt warning from B.C. search and rescue volunteers

While many people are enjoying the recent stretch of hot summer weather, search and rescue volunteers say there is a dark side.

This year, there have been 34 drowning deaths around the province, prompting a renewed warning to be safe when you’re cooling off and stay out of the water if you’re impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“So many of [the drownings] are preventable,” said Dale Miller with the Lifesaving Society. “We hope people listen to the messages and also listen to stories of friends and relatives, because just about everybody has a story of a near-drowning.”

Popular spots to cool off like Buntzen Lake, Alice Lake and Golden Ears Park have all seen drownings this summer.

Failing to take the proper care around water can put others at risk. So far this year, several would-be rescuers have died while the original victim survived.

“Think about where you are, think about the temperature of the water and how it could affect you,” said Sandra Riches with BC AdventureSmart.

“Making logical decisions in the back country,” Riches added, “is critical.”