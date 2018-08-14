Syrian refugee credited with saving toddler from roof in Hamilton

It’s a nine-second video, but one that would make anyone feel uneasy whether they are a parent or not.

Shared all over social media, the clip shows a young toddler in a diaper, standing on the second floor roof of a house on King Street East in downtown Hamilton while several bystanders look on in concern. While others watched, Khalid Tabateb acted.

The 18-year-old Syrian refugee was in the passenger seat of his father’s car on Wednesday when they said they happened upon the scene. Tabateb said he told his father to stop the car and dashed toward the house’s front door.

“I knocked (on) the door, nobody answered to me so I broke the window,” he explained.

From there, Tabateb said he climbed into the first floor window and ran upstairs to the apartment where the child and his mother live.

“At first I didn’t know where I (had) to go…and then I saw some woman inside,” he said.

“She (told) me where I have to go… I go in (the child’s) mom’s room, I push the door, his mom (was) sleeping. And then I open the window and I grab the baby.”

Khalid said the child’s mother was startled at first finding a stranger in her room, but began to cry and thanked him after realizing what he’d done.

READ MORE: Hamilton baby rescued from rooftop

There was no answer at the door of the home when Global News visited Tuesday afternoon, but Hamilton police told reporters the child was put down for a nap and somehow managed to climb out the window. Police said charges won’t be laid.

Meanwhile, Tabateb said the incident made him think of one in Hamilton just last month that left a young boy dead when he fell from a sixth floor balcony. That’s why he was so quick to leap into action.

“I don’t want this… to happen again,” he said.

READ MORE: Hamilton police respond to ‘sudden death’ of young child in city’s downtown

With Khalid’s sister Rama interpreting, his father Kamal told Global News he’s proud of his son and “happy because the baby is safe and nothing happened to him and that he’s still alive.”

The family said this is actually the second time Khalid has saved a child in danger. They say the first time was six years ago while still living in Syria during fighting. The family said a neighbour’s young son was struck in the legs by gunfire and that Khalid and Kamal ran into the street to pull him inside, wrapped his wounds and took him to hospital.

Many in Hamilton are calling Khalid a hero. But when he was asked about that title, he shyly chuckled and replied, “No man, I’m not.”

He clearly doesn’t need the spotlight. Having lived in Canada for four years now, he said he’s focused on developing a life here and getting his final high school credits. Khalid said he is intending to study a trade.