U.S. tourists arrested after breaking into Punch the monkey’s zoo enclosure

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Two American tourists were arrested in Japan over the weekend after one climbed into the enclosure of Punch the monkey, the abandoned baby macaque, at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan.

Japanese police said Monday that they arrested Reid Jahnai Daysun, a 24-year-old college student, after he climbed over a fence and dropped into the monkey exhibit where the viral baby macaque is located.

Neal Jabahri Duan, a 27-year-old tourist, filmed the stunt and was also detained on charges of obstructing operations at the zoo, the New York Times reports.

1:16 Punch the monkey: Stuffed plushie sold out in stores after beloved macaque’s trials

The two men deny the charges, the police told the Times, and will be questioned further by prosecutors on Tuesday.

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Global News has reached out to the Ichikawa Police Department for further comment, but has not received a response.

The Ichikawa City Zoo confirmed the arrests in a post on Sunday, adding, “Around 10:50 today, there was an intruder in Saruyama. We are informing you that the two individuals, including the intruder in question, have been handed over to the police.”

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“In response, we conducted safety checks on the animals and facilities. With some viewing areas closed and security measures strengthened, the park will remain open today until 16:30 as usual,” the zoo added.

The Ichikawa City Zoo also released a statement on Monday, saying it had filed a damage report with the Ichikawa Police Station.

“From tomorrow onward, with the safety and health of the animals as our top priority, we will proceed with countermeasures while strictly addressing any rule violations,” the zoo added.

The zoo said that starting on Tuesday, it will work on expansion of the viewing restriction area, installation of intrusion prevention nets in the restricted area and institute constant patrol.

“We apologize for any further inconvenience and ask for your understanding,” the zoo added.

In footage of the trespassing incident, a person wearing an emoji costume is seen climbing over the barrier surrounding the macaque monkey habitat, then dropping a small stuffed toy near the monkeys. The animals back away once the person approaches.

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The footage also shows zoo staff grabbing the costumed person and escorting them from the enclosure.

Punch the monkey became a global internet sensation earlier this year after stealing the hearts of many after a video showed him dragging a stuffed orangutan around his enclosure.

0:23 ‘Punch’ makes a new friend: Baby macaque seen hugging monkey in adorable video

The baby monkey was abandoned by his mother at birth and raised by zoo staff, according to the zoo’s website. The stuffed animal was given to Punch to serve as a surrogate mother and provide comfort for the now nine-month-old macaque.

Punch’s fame soared to new levels when a video posted to social media showed him being dragged across the ground by a larger macaque. After the interaction, Punch ran to his plushie and hugged it while a few other macaques came to check on him.

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Punch was born on July 26, 2025, and has been living with the troop of macaques since Jan. 19, according to a post on X from the zoo.

In February, the Ikea stuffed orangutan sold out after many people began sharing videos that showed Punch dragging the plushie around his enclosure.

Ikea also shared a post of a monkey hugging the plushie they referred to as “Punch’s comfort orangutan.”

“We’re ALL Punch’s family now,” it wrote in the caption.

Punch’s stuffed orangutan from Ikea’s Djungelskog line of children’s toys is now back in stock and selling for $14.99 in Canada.