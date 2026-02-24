Punch the monkey’s stuffed orangutan from Ikea sold out in stores

Send this page to someone via email

An Ikea stuffed orangutan has sold out after Punch, the abandoned baby macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, stole the hearts of many when a video showed him dragging the plushie around his enclosure.

The baby monkey was abandoned by his mother at birth and raised by zoo staff, according to the zoo’s website. The stuffed animal was given to Punch to serve as a surrogate mother and provide comfort for the now seven-month-old macaque.

Punch’s fame soared to new levels last week when a video posted to social media showed him being dragged across the ground by a larger macaque. After the interaction, Punch ran to his plushie and hugged it while a few other macaques came to check on him.

Shortly after, Ikea shared a post of a monkey hugging the plushie they referred to as “Punch’s comfort orangutan.”

“We’re ALL Punch’s family now,” it wrote in the caption.

Punch’s stuffed orangutan from Ikea’s Djungelskog line of children’s toys was selling for $14.99 in Canada but now it is completely sold out.

Since the toy is no longer available at Ikea online, resellers are raising the price and listing the plushie on eBay, where it’s now being sold for $100 — and even reaching $301.