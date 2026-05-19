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Housemates find live frog inside sealed, store-bought salad bag

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2026 2:07 pm
2 min read
In these photos taken from video provided by Laura Jones, Billy Le Pine, Rhys Smoker and Lilli Ashby, a frog sits inside a salad bag in Esperance, Australia, on May 16, 2026. View image in full screen
In these photos taken from video provided by Laura Jones, Billy Le Pine, Rhys Smoker and Lilli Ashby, a frog sits inside a salad bag in Esperance, Australia, on May 16, 2026. Laura Jones, Billy Le Pine, Rhys Smoker and Lilli Ashby via AP
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When Australian farmer Rhys Smoker announced he’d found a live frog in a bag of lettuce, his housemates didn’t believe him.

Smoker had been preparing a steak and salad dinner on Saturday for the three people who share his house in Esperance in Western Australia state when he spotted the frog among the leaves inside the sealed plastic bag he’d bought from a supermarket, housemate Laura Jones said on Tuesday.

Click to play video: '‘State of the Swamp’: Demonstrators dressed as frogs protest Trump’s State of the Union address'
‘State of the Swamp’: Demonstrators dressed as frogs protest Trump’s State of the Union address
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“He’s like, ‘Oh Bro, there’s a frog in the lettuce.’ And we’re like, ‘No, you’re taking the mick, like that’s not real,’” Jones told AP. Taking the mick is a slang term for attempting to fool someone.

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Smoker brought the bag into the lounge room to show Jones and her partner Billy Le Pine.

“Obviously there’s a little frog hiding out and, yeah, we all had a little laugh about it,” Jones said.

Le Pine said they named the frog Greg before releasing it at a pond near the house.

“We thought we’d give him a wee send-off tune as we played Crazy Frog for him,” Le Pine told Australian Broadcasting Corp. Crazy Frog is a Swedish CGI-animated character and Eurodance musician.

Smoker and his partner Lilli Ashby had bought the lettuce at a Woolworths supermarket in Esperance the same day Greg was discovered.

Five years ago, a shopper confronted a 3-meter-long (10-foot-long) nonvenomous diamond python on a shelf of a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney. Also in 2021, a shopper discovered a venomous pale-headed snake wrapped in plastic with lettuce in an ALDI Sydney supermarket.

Woolworths said the frog in the salad was an isolated incident and there had been no other similar cases reported. “Our teams are investigating this with our suppliers as a priority,” a Woolworths statement said.

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Woolworths apologized to the household and provided a replacement bag of lettuce.

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