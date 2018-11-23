WATCH LIVE: Grey Cup Parade makes it way through downtown Edmonton

With Grey Cup festivities in full swing in Edmonton, what’s better than a parade to raise the excitement even higher?

The CN Grey Cup Parade presented by Servus Credit Union will weave its way through the downtown core on Saturday.

The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. MT at Jasper Avenue and 108 Street. It will make its way down Jasper before turning north onto 101 Street, coming to an end at 103 Street and 103 Avenue.

The parade is free and, as an added bonus, combined with Edmonton’s Santa’s Parade of Lights this year.

But don’t worry if you can’t make it downtown to watch the parade. Global Edmonton will show the parade in is entirety starting at noon, both on television and streamed live online in this story page.

Watch: Here’s a flyover look at Edmonton’s Grey Cup Parade route for Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at noon.