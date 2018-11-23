Grey Cup 2018

More
Canada
November 23, 2018 11:59 am

WATCH LIVE: Grey Cup Parade makes it way through downtown Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

The Grey Cup Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

Graphic by Tonia
A A

With Grey Cup festivities in full swing in Edmonton, what’s better than a parade to raise the excitement even higher?

The CN Grey Cup Parade presented by Servus Credit Union will weave its way through the downtown core on Saturday.

READ MORE: Road closures begin Wednesday ahead of Grey Cup Festival in Edmonton


Story continues below

The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. MT at Jasper Avenue and 108 Street. It will make its way down Jasper before turning north onto 101 Street, coming to an end at 103 Street and 103 Avenue.

The parade is free and, as an added bonus, combined with Edmonton’s Santa’s Parade of Lights this year.

READ MORE: 5 days of festivities planned for 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton

But don’t worry if you can’t make it downtown to watch the parade. Global Edmonton will show the parade in is entirety starting at noon, both on television and streamed live online in this story page.

Watch: Here’s a flyover look at Edmonton’s Grey Cup Parade route for Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at noon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Grey Cup
2018 Grey Cup parade
Edmonton Grey Cup parade
Edmonton Grey Cup parade route
Grey Cup
Grey Cup 2018
Grey Cup Parade
Grey Cup Parade 2018
Grey Cup parade Edmonton
Grey Cup parade route

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News