WATCH: Eye cam captures Grey Cup Festival fun in downtown Edmonton

Grey Cup fever is about to hit Edmonton and beyond Sunday’s championship game, there are plenty of ways to get involved in the action.

Five days of festivities are planned in the downtown core, leading up to the final tilt Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Grey Cup Festival site will be set up on Jasper Avenue between 96 and 99 streets. Many of the more than 50 events will be held at the Shaw Conference Centre.

Eye cam captures the festival action 24/7

High above the Grey Cup Festival site sits a camera, capturing all the action. The video captured through the Nissan Titan Grey Cup cam will be livestreamed on this page for the entire festival, so you can watch it — day or night — from the comfort of your own home.

Who doesn’t love a parade?

This year’s Grey Cup Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24.

The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. MT at Jasper Avenue and 108 Street. It will make its way down Jasper before turning north onto 101 Street, coming to an end at 103 Street and 103 Avenue.

The parade is free and, as an added bonus, combined with Edmonton’s Santa’s Parade of Lights this year.

And don’t worry if you can’t make it downtown to watch the parade. Global Edmonton will show the parade in is entirety starting at noon, both on television and online.

630 CHED information centre

Global News and Corus Radio will be on site throughout the festival at the 630 CHED information centre, located just inside the main entrance. From live broadcasts and giveaways, to meet and greets and a phone-charging station, the info centre is not to be missed.

Catch 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen live during his show from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 22, as well as the afternoon news live with J’lyn Nye and Andrew Grose.

Global Edmonton is also going on the road for the evening newscasts on Thursday, Nov. 22, broadcasting live from the festival site during Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6.

#GNALLIN

Back by popular demand, Global News is going ALL IN at the Grey Cup. You may remember back during the Edmonton Eskimos season opener, we asked football fans to capture their game-day experience through video and pictures. Well, we’re at it again.

We want photos and videos of you taking part in the Grey Cup events. Share your pictures and video on social media using the hashtag #GNALLIN and you could see yourself on-air throughout festival week. A two-minute feature will also be produced, which will air during Global News Hour at 6 on Grey Cup Sunday.

Watch below: Global News All In: One Empire. Watch the full 30-minute special, produced by Kevin Karius and Fred Anderson.

Game day action

What better way to start out Grey Cup Sunday than tailgating? The Boston Pizza tailgate party presented by Global News starts at noon at Commonwealth Stadium.

The after party will take place at Cook County with The Reklaws.