Santa’s Parade and CN Grey Cup Parade will be 1 Edmonton event

This year, Santa’s Parade of Lights will join forces with the CN Grey Cup Parade in Edmonton on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Organizers assured fans the holiday parade would be “presented in its entirety” as part of the football parade.

The parade will run from noon until 1:30 p.m. and will start at Jasper Avenue and 108 Street, head left at Jasper Avenue and 101 Street, before ending at 103 Street and 103 Avenue.

“With the CN Grey Cup Parade scheduled for the week following Santa’s Parade of Lights, it just made sense to combine the two events,” Richard Skermer said.

“It will be a made-in-Edmonton mashup that’s sure to delight, with something for everyone!”

Last year, about 40,000 people came out to enjoy the sparkle and glow of Santa’s Parade of Lights.

Edmonton last hosted the Grey Cup in 2010. That year, it’s estimated over 100,000 people attended the downtown parade.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Santa’s Parade of Lights to be a part of the Grey Cup Parade,” event chair Dennis Keefe said. “Joining forces means we’ll have some 100 entries, which will make for a great show for both football and Christmas enthusiasts alike.”

Global News will broadcast the parade live.

The 2018 Grey Cup Festival runs Nov. 21-25.