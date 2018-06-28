CFL confirms The Reklaws will perform at Grey Cup kickoff show in Edmonton

Canadian country duo The Reklaws will perform at this year’s Grey Cup kickoff show, the CFL announced Thursday.

The league made the announcement prior to the start of the Calgary Stampeders-Ottawa Redblacks game.

Siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker were born and raised in Cambridge, Ont., and have opened for the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Thomas Rhett, and High Valley.

“Not in our wildest dreams did we ever think we would be part of such an iconic moment like the Grey Cup, and we can’t wait to perform for all the fans,” said Jenna Walker, the duo’s vocalist.

Watch below: On Feb. 2, 2018, Quinn Phillips filed this report after details were released about the festivities surrounding the 2018 Grey Cup championship.

The Grey Cup game will be held Nov. 25 in Edmonton.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the lead-up to the 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton.