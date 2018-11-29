Grey Cup 2018

November 29, 2018 8:07 pm

Edmonton Grey Cup’s $300K 50/50 jackpot sets CFL record

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Steven Seibel was the winner of the record-setting $302,907.50 Grey Cup 50/50 prize.

Credit, Twitter: Edmonton Eskimos
Sunday’s Grey Cup in Edmonton ended in celebration not just for the winning Calgary Stampeders, but also for a lucky Sherwood Park family that took home the 50/50 jackpot.

Steven Seibel was the winner of the record-setting $302,907.50 prize. Seibel is an Edmonton Eskimos season-seat holder.

Edmonton Eskimos president and CEO Len Rhodes said the jackpot was a Grey Cup record.

The Grey Cup Festival also ran its own 50/50 last week. The grand prize for that draw was $100,000 and went home with Royle Smith.

READ MORE: Grey Cup 2018 organizers confident Edmonton festival met economic expectations: ‘Those numbers are there’

The CFL’s biggest game was also poised to be a huge victory for the city as a whole.

The five-day Grey Cup Festival in downtown Edmonton “could potentially be recorded as the biggest Grey Cup in history,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said earlier this week.

About 500,000 people were expected to take in activities at the downtown Grey Cup Festival and the whole week was estimated to be worth $80 million to $100 million to Edmonton’s economy.

