Edmonton Grey Cup’s $300K 50/50 jackpot sets CFL record

Sunday’s Grey Cup in Edmonton ended in celebration not just for the winning Calgary Stampeders, but also for a lucky Sherwood Park family that took home the 50/50 jackpot.

Steven Seibel was the winner of the record-setting $302,907.50 prize. Seibel is an Edmonton Eskimos season-seat holder.

We are thrilled to announce the winners of our @GreyCupFestival and 106th #GreyCup game 50/50 raffles [drum roll 🥁]… Congratulations to 106th #GreyCup winner Steven Seibel + family on their $302,907 payout! And to Royle Smith, winner of the $100,000 @GreyCupFestival 50/50! pic.twitter.com/zUVbsiSWne — Grey Cup Festival (@GreyCupFestival) November 29, 2018

Edmonton Eskimos president and CEO Len Rhodes said the jackpot was a Grey Cup record.

The Grey Cup Festival also ran its own 50/50 last week. The grand prize for that draw was $100,000 and went home with Royle Smith.

The CFL’s biggest game was also poised to be a huge victory for the city as a whole.

The five-day Grey Cup Festival in downtown Edmonton “could potentially be recorded as the biggest Grey Cup in history,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said earlier this week.

About 500,000 people were expected to take in activities at the downtown Grey Cup Festival and the whole week was estimated to be worth $80 million to $100 million to Edmonton’s economy.