Calgary Stampeders defeat Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to win 106th Grey Cup

Calgary Stampeders running back Terry Williams (38) celebrates a punt return touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks with teammate defensive back Tunde Adeleke (27) during the first half of the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alta. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to take the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton.

The match took place at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium to a sold out crowd of over 55,000.

Ottawa and Calgary last faced each other in the 2016 Grey Cup, when Ottawa beat out the Stampeders 39-33.

The Stampeders played the Grey Cup as well in 2017, when they lost to the Toronto Argonauts.

Calgary last won the Grey Cup in 2014.

