Calgary Stampeders defeat Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to win 106th Grey Cup
A A
The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to take the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton.
The match took place at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium to a sold out crowd of over 55,000.
READ MORE: Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders face off in 106th Grey Cup
Ottawa and Calgary last faced each other in the 2016 Grey Cup, when Ottawa beat out the Stampeders 39-33.
The Stampeders played the Grey Cup as well in 2017, when they lost to the Toronto Argonauts.
Calgary last won the Grey Cup in 2014.
WATCH: Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks offer final thoughts on eve of 2018 Grey Cup
-More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.