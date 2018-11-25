Calgary Stampeders defeat Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to win 106th Grey Cup

The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to take the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton.

The match took place at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium to a sold out crowd of over 55,000.

Ottawa and Calgary last faced each other in the 2016 Grey Cup, when Ottawa beat out the Stampeders 39-33.

The Stampeders played the Grey Cup as well in 2017, when they lost to the Toronto Argonauts.

Calgary last won the Grey Cup in 2014.

