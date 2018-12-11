Sports
December 11, 2018 4:37 pm

Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Lattanzio, Feoli-Gudino and Leone through 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino (83) spikes the ball as he celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Diontae Spencer (85) during the first half of the 106th Grey Cup against the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton, Sunday, November 25, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed defensive lineman Ettore Lattanzio, receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino and punter Richie Leone through the 2019 season.

Lattanzio, an Ottawa native, was hampered by injuries this past season but returned to the lineup for his club’s stretch drive and run to last month’s Grey Cup final in Edmonton, where the Redblacks lost 27-16 to Calgary.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Antoine Pruneau inks 3-year extension

Feoli-Gudino, seven-year CFL veteran, had 11 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass in the Grey Cup game.

Leone had 4,643 net punting yards and averaged 46.4 yards per punt, and was named a CFL East Division all-star.

“The goal from the beginning was to try and get as many of our own players back as possible, so this is a really positive step in the right direction,” Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins said in a statement.

Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks offer final thoughts on eve of 2018 Grey Cup

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Football League
CFL
Ettore Lattanzio
Grey Cup 2018
Grey Cup final
Julian Feoli-Gudino
Marcel Desjardins
Ottawa CFL
Ottawa football
Ottawa Redblacks
Ottawa sports
Redblacks general manager
Richie Leone

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News