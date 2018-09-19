5 days of festivities planned for 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton

While it’s still anybody’s game, details about some of the entertainment and festivities coming to Edmonton this November for the 2018 Grey Cup were released on Wednesday afternoon. However, who will perform the half-time show will remain a mystery for another few days.

The celebrations will kick off in Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 21 and run until Grey Cup Sunday on Nov. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, 53,268 tickets had been sold for the 106th Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium. Capacity for the game is 55,819.

READ MORE: CFL confirms The Reklaws will perform at Grey Cup kickoff show in Edmonton

The Grey Cup Festival site will be set up on Jasper Avenue between 96 and 99 streets. Many of the more than 50 events will be held at the Shaw Conference Centre.

“We’ve got a tremendous lineup of both free and ticketed events and entertainment as part of the Grey Cup Festival this year,” said Duane Vienneau, Grey Cup Festival executive director.

“From Canadian rock icons, to young country stars, and everything in-between, there really is something for fans of all ages to come out to the festival and enjoy.”

Feature entertainment

Some big names will visit Edmonton this fall as part of the Grey Cup festivities, including Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea, who will play at the Grey Cup Gala Dinner at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday, Nov. 23. Tickets are $375 each.

The Coors Light Concert at the Shaw Conference Centre on Saturday, Nov. 24 will feature Loverboy, Trooper and Kim Mitchell. Tickets are $75.

Several other ticketed concerts are planned over the five-day event, including Aaron Pritchett, Lindsay Eli, Platinum Blonde, Guns 4 Roses, Martin Kerr, Celeigh Cardinal, The Trews, Toque and Paul Woida.

Free concerts

Free concerts will take place from Thursday to Friday at the east end of the Grey Cup Festival site.

Performers include:

Tim Hicks

Maestro Fresh Wes

The Strumbellas

Tebey

The Rural Alberta Advantage

DJ Shub

The Watchmen

Toque

The Royal Foundry

Alee

The Static Shift

Paul Woida

Notorius YEG

Jay Sparrow

Andrew Hyatt

Kirby Sewell

Whale & The Wolf

CFL Awards

The annual CFL Awards will be held at the Winspear Centre in downtown Edmonton on Thursday, Nov. 22. The red carpet will be rolled out as the CFL honours people from around the league for their performances on and off the field.

Tickets to the awards are $175 plus taxes and fees.

READ MORE: A record-breaking Grey Cup sellout in Edmonton is still the goal: Eskimos CEO

Other notable festivities include the Spirit of Edmonton Breakfast and the Grey Cup Gala Dinner.

“We want this to be a Grey Cup for the record books,” said Len Rhodes, president & CEO of the Edmonton Eskimos Football Club.

The Grey Cup half-time performance will be announced at the Edmonton Eskimos game on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The 106th Grey Cup will be held at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 25. For more information on the festival or to buy tickets for the events, head to the Grey Cup festival website.