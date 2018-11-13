Road closures begin Wednesday ahead of Grey Cup Festival in Edmonton

The CFL’s Grey Cup final is less than two weeks away and a variety of events are planned in Edmonton ahead of the game. To make way for all the festivities, road closures and bus route detours will be in effect — some starting as soon as Wednesday morning.

Jasper Avenue will be closed to traffic between 96 Street and 99 Street, beginning Wednesday morning. The closure is necessary to accommodate the festival, including site setup and dismantle. 97 Street will also be shut down between Jasper Avenue and 101A Avenue. Both roadways will be open again by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

READ MORE: 5 days of festivities planned for 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton

Several bus routes will also be rerouted around the road closures. Beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and running until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 28, the following routes will detour around the Grey Cup festival site.

Information on the location of the temporary bus stops can be found on the city’s website.

READ MORE: Grey Cup Festival ticket sales heat up in Edmonton

Several parking restrictions will also be in effect during the Grey Cup Festival, which runs from Nov. 21 to 24 ahead of the big game on Nov. 25. The festival will include a zipline, street ski, tube slide and bungee jump.

The Grey Cup Parade, which is combined with the Santa’s Parade of Lights this year, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Several temporary road closures will be in place during the parade.

READ MORE: Santa’s Parade and CN Grey Cup Parade will be 1 Edmonton event

Thousands of people are expected to visit Edmonton in the days leading up to the Grey Cup, which will be held at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25. The teams that will play for the 106th Grey Cup championship have yet to be determined.