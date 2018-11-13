This Winnipeg Blue Bombers employee won’t retire until they win Grey Cup

A veteran staff member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers says he won’t retire until the team wins one more Grey Cup.

James Deighton spent 20 years as Boomer – one half of the club’s beloved mascot duo – and the last 10 years as the team’s production co-ordinator.

“Been here 30 years now, enjoyed every minute of it,” he said. “Best times ever was winning a grey cup in 1988 and then again in 1990.”

The Bombers haven’t won since and Deighton will be the first to admit he’s not getting any younger.

“Every year I figure I’m getting to the age, or you know, feel like I’ve done what I can with it,” he said.

“There’s something to it that keeps me coming back, but the big thing is the win. I want to see that Grey Cup win.”

The Bombers won their first playoff game in seven years on Sunday. The team will play in the division final next weekend versus the Calgary Stampeders.

Deighton believes the Bombers have a good chance at booking a ticket to the Grey Cup.

“I can’t leave until the fans get what they deserve, which is their parade and their celebration, and their moment of pride that their football team has done it again.”

