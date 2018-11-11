Bombers knock off Riders, advance to West Final

Andrew Harris ran in a fourth quarter touchdown as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-18 in the West Division semifinal.

Winnipeg will travel to Calgary next week to face the Stampeders in the West Final with the winner earning a Grey Cup berth.

Harris finished the game with 19 carries for 153 yards and Matt Nichols threw a touchdown to Drew Wolitarsky.

Brandon Bridge completed 12-of-22 passes for 100 yards in the loss. He also carried the ball five times for 86 yards.

Bridge started in place of Zach Collaros, who was scratched pre-game despite passing concussion protocol and practicing all week.

The win is the Bombers’ first in the postseason since the 2011 East Final when they defeated Hamilton 19-3 and their first road playoff win since the 2007 East Final in Toronto.

