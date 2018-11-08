Three Winnipeg Blue Bombers are West Division CFL Award Finalists

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers want to be active participants in the 106th Grey Cup later this month in Edmonton — but they will be well-represented regardless.

Three members of the Blue Bombers will be West Division Finalists on CFL Awards night, including running back Andrew Harris and left tackle Stanley Bryant looking to repeat in the categories of Most Outstanding Canadian and Offensive Lineman.

Joining those two is linebacker Adam Bighill, who will be vying for his second Outstanding Defensive Player honour after winning that award in 2015.

Harris won his second consecutive CFL rushing title with a career-high 1,320 yards while equaling his career best in rushing touchdowns with eight.

Bryant led an offensive line that helped the Blue Bombers easily lead the CFL in rushing yards and also allowed the third-fewest sacks. And Bighill was the third-leading tackler in the CFL, while helping Winnipeg rank second in most defensive categories.

The winners will be announced Nov. 22 at the annual CFL Awards banquet in Edmonton and the East Finalists in those categories are Brad Sinopoli of Ottawa for Most Outstanding Canadian, Brandon Revenberg of Hamilton for Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and the Ticats Larry Dean for Outstanding Defensive Player.

CATEGORY WEST NOMINEE EAST NOMINEE

PLAYER BO LEVI MITCHELL (QB-CAL) JEREMIAH MASOLI (QB-HAM)

DEFENSIVE ADAM BIGHILL (LB-WPG) LARRY DEAN (LB-HAM)

CANADIAN ANDREW HARRIS (RB-WPG) BRAD SINOPOLI (REC-OTT)

OFF LINEMAN STANLEY BRYANT (WPG) BRANDON REVENBERG (HAM)

SPECIAL TEAMS TY LONG (K-BC) LEWIS WARD (K-OTT)

ROOKIE JORDAN WILLIAMS-LAMBERT (REC-SASK) LEWIS WARD (K-OTT)

COACH CHRIS JONES (SASK) RICK CAMPBELL (OTT)

