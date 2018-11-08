Sports
November 8, 2018 11:49 am
Updated: November 8, 2018 11:51 am

Three Winnipeg Blue Bombers are West Division CFL Award Finalists

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers RB Andrew Harris celebrates his TD during second quarter CFL action between the Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts in Winnipeg on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Jason Halstead / CFL
A A

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers want to be active participants in the 106th Grey Cup later this month in Edmonton — but they will be well-represented regardless.

Three members of the Blue Bombers will be West Division Finalists on CFL Awards night, including running back Andrew Harris and left tackle Stanley Bryant looking to repeat in the categories of  Most Outstanding Canadian and Offensive Lineman.

READ MORE: Seven Bombers get all-star nods


Story continues below

Joining those two is linebacker Adam Bighill, who will be vying for his second Outstanding Defensive Player honour after winning that award in 2015.

Harris won his second consecutive CFL rushing title with a career-high 1,320 yards while equaling his career best in rushing touchdowns with eight.

Bryant led an offensive line that helped the Blue Bombers easily lead the CFL in rushing yards and also allowed the third-fewest sacks. And Bighill was the third-leading tackler in the CFL, while helping Winnipeg rank second in most defensive categories.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers begin prep for Roughriders in West Semifinal

The winners will be announced Nov. 22 at the annual CFL Awards banquet in Edmonton and the East Finalists in those categories are Brad Sinopoli of Ottawa for Most Outstanding Canadian, Brandon Revenberg of Hamilton for Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and the Ticats Larry Dean for Outstanding Defensive Player.

 

CATEGORY           WEST NOMINEE                                         EAST NOMINEE

PLAYER                 BO LEVI MITCHELL (QB-CAL)                        JEREMIAH MASOLI (QB-HAM)

DEFENSIVE           ADAM BIGHILL (LB-WPG)                              LARRY DEAN (LB-HAM)

CANADIAN           ANDREW HARRIS (RB-WPG)                         BRAD SINOPOLI (REC-OTT)

OFF LINEMAN     STANLEY BRYANT (WPG)                                BRANDON REVENBERG (HAM)

SPECIAL TEAMS   TY LONG (K-BC)                                              LEWIS WARD (K-OTT)

ROOKIE                JORDAN WILLIAMS-LAMBERT (REC-SASK)    LEWIS WARD (K-OTT)

COACH                CHRIS JONES (SASK)                                       RICK CAMPBELL (OTT)

 

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adam Bighill
Andrew Harris
CFL
CFL Awards
Outstanding Canadian
Outstanding Defensive Player
Outstanding Offensive Lineman
Stanley Bryant
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News