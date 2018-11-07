Sports
November 7, 2018 2:33 pm

Seven Bombers get all-star nods

By and Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Taylor Loffler (16), linebacker Adam Bighill (4) and defensive back Anthony Gaitor (23) bring down Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Seven Winnipeg Blue Bombers players were named to the CFL’s West Division all-star team Wednesday, including three members of the offensive line.

Tackle Stanley Bryant, centre Matthias Goossen and right guard Sukh Chungh were all named to the team along with running back Andrew Harris, wide receiver Darvin Adams, middle linebacker Adam Bighill and safety Taylor Loffler.

Harris and Bighill, in particular, have already received a number of honours and recognition from both the Bombers and the league in recent weeks for their stellar play.

Harris won his second consecutive CFL rushing title with a career high 1,390 yards, and also equaled his career best with eight touchdowns.

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Canadian added 451 yards in receiving along with three majors.

Bighill tied for third in the CFL in defensive tackles with 105, and also had four forced fumbles and two interceptions in leading Winnipeg’s second-ranked defence.

Loffler maintained his reputation as one of the league’s most-feared hitters with 52 defensive tackles along with three interception.

As a team, the Bombers led the league by a wide margin in rushing yards with 2,419, and tied for third in the CFL in quarterback sacks allowed with 36.

