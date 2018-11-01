Brett Kissel to sing ‘O Canada’ at the 2018 Grey Cup

Alberta’s Brett Kissel will sing the national anthem at the 106th Grey Cup taking place later this month at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

The Juno and CCMA award winner joins previously announced artists, including Grammy award-winning Alessia Cara, who will perform in the halftime show, and country duo The Reklaws, who will perform in the kickoff show.

READ MORE: Alessia Cara set to headline 2018 Grey Cup halftime show

“It’s an honour to be chosen to sing our national anthem at this coveted national event,” Kissel said in a statement. “I’ve been a CFL fan my whole life and I will certainly cherish the experience.”

In 2017, Kissel also performed O Canada during the home games of the 2017 Edmonton Oilers playoff run.

WATCH: Edmonton Oilers fans began singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” when Brett Kissel’s microphone wouldn’t work.

Kissel — from Flat Lake, Alta., about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton — is a rising country artist and is the first Canadian ever to tour with superstar Garth Brooks.

He is in the midst of completing his We Were That Song tour, performing more than 100 dates in every province and territory in Canada.

On Thursday, he was also announced as one of the main stage artists at the 2019 Big Valley Jamboree festival, which takes place every year in central Alberta and draws some of the biggest names in country music.

READ MORE: 5 days of festivities planned for 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton

The 106th Grey Cup will take place on Sunday, Nov. 25. It’s the fifth CFL championship game held in Edmonton. As of mid-October, the game was 75 per cent sold, but on Thursday tickets were still available.

READ MORE: Grey Cup Festival ticket sales heat up in Edmonton: ‘We’re about 75% sold’

As of this writing, the current CFL standings show the Ottawa Redblacks at the top of the East Division, and the Calgary Stampeders atop the West. The games determining who will go head-to-head in the Grey Cup will take place in the coming weeks.

The hometown Edmonton Eskimos were eliminated from the playoffs last week.