Country superstars Brooks & Dunn reuniting for BVJ 2019

Big Valley Jamboree is ready to rock Camrose once again next summer with the announcement that legends Brooks & Dunn will be reuniting for the 2019 country music festival.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn ended their partnership in 2010 and have rarely performed together since, outside of a limited residency in Las Vegas and a handful of other gigs.

“They are as big as anyone in country music and to have them singing all their hits will be fantastic!” CISN Country 103.9 morning show host Chris Scheetz said. “It will be similar to seeing Alabama last year.”

The festival gets underway on Thursday night with the kickoff party in the Coors Banquet Saloon. The night opens with The Prairie States making their BVJ debut, followed by Charlie Major and headliner Brothers Osborne later in the night.

On Saturday, one of country’s biggest new acts, Old Dominion, will be headlining the main stage. It should be a big draw as the festival describes it as a “show festival fans have been asking for.”

Joining the headliners will be acts like Kane Brown, Lindsay Ell, James Barker Band, Brett Kissel and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cyrus had to unexpectedly cancel his performance at BVJ earlier this year after an issue with his plane.

“BVJ has done it again this year with a great mix of the hottest stars in country music today from the States and Canada, along with some artists from the past that will make the BVJ crowd very happy,” Scheetz said.

Also new this year is a redesign to the main stage. General admission ticket holders will be able to purchase pit tickets that will put fans right up against the front stage.

Returning this year is the catwalk that juts out into the seating area, so even those near the back will get a chance to see their favourite act up close.

“Every other festival and concert have these pits appealing to mostly the younger audience who love to stand, dance and have fun,” Scheetz said about the new setup. “The artists now expect them.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6. That includes tickets to the concert bowl and camp sites. Reserved seats will be available on a first-call first-served basis at the same time.

For concert-goers who may not want to camp all weekend, there’s also an opportunity for shuttle transportation. BVJ has partnered with Live it Up Lifestyle Adventures to provide shuttle transportation from Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer to Camrose each day of the festival.

BVJ promises a 56-passenger luxury motor coach with reclining seats, seatbelts, washrooms and full climate control.

Big Valley Jamboree 2019 runs Aug. 1 – 4, 2019. The festival said more acts, including the final headliner, will be released in the “very near future.”