Second person charged in Overbrook shooting

Ottawa police announced Tuesday that they have charged a second man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Overbrook on Nov. 8.

Police initially believed that there were more people involved than the two who were initially identified. After further investigation, a second man was arrested in Cornwall and taken back to Ottawa to face charges.

Kerby Franklin, 28, of Cornwall, is charged with several weapons offences as well as two counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to be appear in court by video Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man has already been arrested in relation to the shooting.

Ottawa police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the central criminal investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)