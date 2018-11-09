Ottawa police lay charges in relation to Overbrook shooting

Ottawa police have arrested two men in relation to a shooting that occurred in Overbrook on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they received the call reporting a shooting just after 4 p.m. Officers went to a residence in the 200 block of Queen Mary Street and began interviewing witnesses as they found neither a victim nor a suspect.

Shortly after, one male was arrested a short distance from the scene and he remains in police custody for investigative purposes. The man can not be identified at this time as charges are pending.

Following the incident, police learned that a male was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening. Police confirmed the man was involved in the shooting in Overbrook. The man was arrested and but remains in hospital in stable condition.

Steve Percy, 24, of Ottawa, is the man in hospital and has been charged with several weapons-related charges and will in court via video on Friday.

Ottawa police continue to investigate the shooting as they believe there is a possibility more people were involved.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Ottawa Police central criminal investigation unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).