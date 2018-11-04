Plane crashes into field after mid-air collision in Ottawa’s west end

Two aircraft collided in mid-air in Ottawa‘s west end on Sunday morning, with one of them crashing into a nearby field, Ottawa police said.

Police said one of the aircraft crashed into a field near McGee Side Road just east of the 417. The other aircraft was redirected to Ottawa International Airport and safely landed there.

READ MORE: Pilot seriously injured after small plane crashes in Ottawa’s west end

Paramedics are on the scene, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.

No details about possible injuries or victims were immediately available.

Follow @Kalvapalle