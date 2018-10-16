Pilot seriously injured after small plane crashes on house in Ottawa’s west end
First responders say the pilot of a small, ultra-light plane that crashed into a house in Ottawa’s west end has been extricated from the aircraft and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of Old Almonte Road and Howie Road, just outside of Stittsville in Ottawa’s west end.
A spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said he couldn’t confirm the exact nature of the pilot’s injuries.
There was only one person in the plane, the spokesperson said.
Ottawa police say Old Almonte Road is closed to traffic between Howie and Beavertail roads.
