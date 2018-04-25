Small plane carrying 6 people makes emergency landing on Calgary roadway

A small aircraft carrying six people has made an emergency landing on a Calgary street.

Police say the twin-engine plane was coming in this morning from the south, heading for a landing at the Calgary airport, when the pilot radioed in that the aircraft was running low on fuel.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk, a police spokesman, says the plane came down shortly before 6:00 a.m. on a two-lane stretch of 36 St. N.E., about five kilometres south of the airport near the Trans-Canada Highway.

Craziest traffic tip of the year over here as one of our listeners texted in to tell us that a small PLANE has landed on at 36 st and 16 ave NE Calgary #yyc @NewsTalk770 @GlobalCalgary #abroads pic.twitter.com/vYSMzZjoow — TheMorningNews_770 (@The_MorningNews) April 25, 2018

None of the four passengers and two crew members was hurt.

#yyctraffic emergency landing but the ctrains seem to be back up. Amazing pilot pic.twitter.com/xwAQvcSR8Q — doug vaessen (@dougvaessen) April 25, 2018

Lepchuk says there was minimal traffic on the street at the time and there are no reports of drivers having to swerve to miss the plane.

There was no immediate word on the origin of the plane’s flight, or who owns the aircraft.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified about the incident, Calgary police said in a news release Wednesday.

