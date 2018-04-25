Alberta April 25 2018 8:35am 00:57 Small plane lands on busy street near downtown Calgary A small plane carrying a six passengers landed on 36th Street in Calgary early Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the cause of the landing, but confirmed there were no injuries. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4166757/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4166757/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?