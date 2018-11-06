Ottawa police execute two warrants at illicit pot shops, seize product and proceeds

Ottawa police say they have executed two Provincial Offences Act warrants at two Cannabis stores in Ottawa on Tuesday.

According to Ottawa police, one of the shops was on Rideau Street and the other was on Churchill Avenue in Westboro.

According to police, cannabis products and proceeds have been seized and three men and three women have been charged with numerous provincial offences under the new Cannabis Control Act.

Police say these were the last two cannabis retailers remaining in the city as the rest have closed at the request of the Ontario government. Stores who did not close as of the Oct. 17 legalization date will not be eligible to apply for a licence when private retail sales become legal in April 2019.

They will appear in court at a later date. According to the Ontario Cannabis Act, if convicted, those arrested could face a fine of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment of up to one year.

The Ottawa Police drug unit is handling the investigation and is still tallying up what was seized and will release an amount at a later time.