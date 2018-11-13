SIU probing death of Clayton, Ont., woman after police administer naloxone
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it’s probing the death of an 87-year-old woman in Clayton, Ont.
The SIU says the woman was attending a Remembrance Day ceremony at a local community centre when she went into undisclosed medical distress.
They say a provincial police officer performed CPR on the woman and gave her a dose of the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone.
READ MORE: SIU probing death of man in Grey Highlands
The woman was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.
No other details were released.
The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.