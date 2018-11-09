Man charged after stabbing on Blood Reserve

Police on southern Alberta’s Blood Reserve have charged a man in connection with a stabbing.

On Nov. 6, Blood Tribe police were called to a home on the north end of the Blood Reserve after receiving reports of a fight.

Officers say they arrived to find a 25-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his left arm and leg. The man was transported by EMS to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

Police have charged 29-year-old Dexter Scout with multiple offences, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Scout is in custody and will make a court appearance in Lethbridge on Nov. 14.