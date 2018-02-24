Blood Tribe police and RCMP investigate death of man on southern Alberta reserve

Members of the Blood Tribe Police Service were called to assist a man reportedly in distress in Stand Off, Alta., at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

After police and EMS arrived at the scene, the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene will be secured by police until an autopsy is complete on Monday morning.

The death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to RCMP.

RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation with the help of forensic investigators and the Blood Tribe police.

No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.