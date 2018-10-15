Possible threat cancels classes at 2 Blood Tribe schools Monday

Two Blood Tribe schools were closed on Monday after police were called in to investigate a potential threat.

The threat was brought to the attention of the Kainai Board of Education late Sunday afternoon, prompting school officials to cancel classes at both Kainai High School and Tatsikiisaapo’p Middle School.

“Kainai Board of Education considers student safety a number one priority and takes any threats seriously that may compromise the safety of our students and our staff,” the board said in a media release issued Monday.

Blood Tribe police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with public mischief, but say their investigation has determined the threat was not credible.

School officials say both schools will be open for regular classes on Tuesday.