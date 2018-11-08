Crime
November 8, 2018
Updated: November 8, 2018 9:26 am

Man charged in theft of poppy cash, children’s hospital donation box in Quinte West

A man in Quinte West is accused of stealing money from a poppy donation box and a children's hospital donation box.

A City of Quinte West man faces charges following the theft of cash for poppies and a donation box last month.

Quinte West OPP say on Oct. 29 around 11 p.m., a video surveillance camera at a downtown business recorded a man stealing cash from a poppy donation box along with a Children’s Miracle Network donation box, which raises funds for children’s hospitals and awareness of children’s health issues.

Images were circulated to Quinte West OPP which resulted in an off-duty civilian member recognizing the suspect. Police made an arrest on Tuesday.

Daniel Wolf Sullivan, 32, of the City of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to attend court in Belleville on Dec. 20.

