Crime
November 6, 2018 10:02 am
Updated: November 6, 2018 10:05 am

Speedy scooter sighting leads Waterloo police to Fentanyl bust

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

A police chase involving a speedy motor scooter led to a purple Fentanyl drug post, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say they saw a man travelling at a “high rate of speed” on Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Monday at around 7:20 p.m.

They tried to flag him down, but the driver fled on his scooter.

Police found the scooter nearby a short time later and were then able to track down the driver.

They say he was carrying a large quantity of suspected purple Fentanyl, cash, weapons and stolen property.

A 36-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons offences, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police and dangerous driving.

