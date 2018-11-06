Speedy scooter sighting leads Waterloo police to Fentanyl bust

A police chase involving a speedy motor scooter led to a purple Fentanyl drug post, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say they saw a man travelling at a “high rate of speed” on Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Monday at around 7:20 p.m.

They tried to flag him down, but the driver fled on his scooter.

Police found the scooter nearby a short time later and were then able to track down the driver.

They say he was carrying a large quantity of suspected purple Fentanyl, cash, weapons and stolen property.

A 36-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons offences, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police and dangerous driving.