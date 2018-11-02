Police issue warning after counterfeit Xanax leads to overdose in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning for residents to avoid taking counterfeit Xanax which appears to available in the area.

Police say they responded to a Cambridge home Thursday after reports of an overdose.

A person was taken to hospital with a non-fatal overdose after consuming what officers discovered to be counterfeit Xanax.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered there was likely more of the fake pills available in the region so Waterloo police put out an alert on Twitter.

WARNING: Currently investigating a suspected non-fatal overdose incident in Cambridge from what appears to counterfeit Xanax. Anyone with information about these pills in @RegionWaterloo is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. Please do not consume. pic.twitter.com/JbVa6xRX85 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 1, 2018

Waterloo Region integrated drugs strategy also issued an alert on Twitter Thursday saying, “Substances that look like a real prescription can be counterfeit.”