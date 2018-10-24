Napanee students overdosing on counterfeit Xanax possibly laced with fentanyl

According to a notice sent to parents on Tuesday from the Napanee District Secondary School, several of their students have reacted to or overdosed on counterfeit Xanax in the last two weeks.

“While the school and emergency services have been able to intervene and provide timely interventions and care to those affected, we are concerned for the ongoing safety and well-being of our students,” the notice read.

The school says Napanee OPP have become involved and have warned education officials that the Xanax, which is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, may be laced with fentanyl.

“The information we have received from police is that the drugs circulating in our community are counterfeit and may contain fentanyl or other opiates, which can cause serious and even life-threatening conditions,” the notice continued.

According to Shannon Cork, media relations officer with the Napanee OPP, police have responded to calls of illicit drug use at the school but couldn’t provide further comment on the situation since the investigation is ongoing.

The school said they have communicated their concerns with parents as well as with the students of the school.

The notice encouraged students who may be in possession of the counterfeit Xanax to dispose of it at a safe drop-off zone at Wallace’s PharmaChoice Drug Store in Napanee.

