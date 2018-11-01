Crime
November 1, 2018 10:54 am
Updated: November 1, 2018 11:23 am

Body found in donation bin on Hespeler Road in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A body has been discovered inside a donation bin in a parking lot on Hespeler Road Thursday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to 256 Hespeler Road this morning at around 8 a.m. for a report of a man stuck in a donation chute.

READ MORE: Special Investigations Unit to probe weekend death of Cambridge woman

When they and members of the Cambridge Fire Department and Waterloo EMS, they found a dead man in his 30s.

Waterloo police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said it was too early to say whether foul play was involved.

READ MORE: 6 arrested after Waterloo police raid Cambridge motel

She also warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area as police continue to investigate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
body donation bin
body donation bin cambridge
body donation bin hespeler
Body found in Cambridge
Cambridge
Cambridge Fire Department
Hespeler Road
Hespeler road cambridge
Waterlo Police
Waterloo ambulance
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News