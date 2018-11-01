Body found in donation bin on Hespeler Road in Cambridge

A body has been discovered inside a donation bin in a parking lot on Hespeler Road Thursday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to 256 Hespeler Road this morning at around 8 a.m. for a report of a man stuck in a donation chute.
When they and members of the Cambridge Fire Department and Waterloo EMS, they found a dead man in his 30s.
Waterloo police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said it was too early to say whether foul play was involved.
She also warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area as police continue to investigate.
