Body found in donation bin on Hespeler Road in Cambridge

A body has been discovered inside a donation bin in a parking lot on Hespeler Road Thursday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to 256 Hespeler Road this morning at around 8 a.m. for a report of a man stuck in a donation chute.

READ MORE: Special Investigations Unit to probe weekend death of Cambridge woman

When they and members of the Cambridge Fire Department and Waterloo EMS, they found a dead man in his 30s.

Waterloo police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said it was too early to say whether foul play was involved.

READ MORE: 6 arrested after Waterloo police raid Cambridge motel

She also warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area as police continue to investigate.