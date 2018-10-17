6 arrested after Waterloo police raid Cambridge motel

Six people were arrested after Waterloo Regional Police raided a motel in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
Police say they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a motel on Hespeler Road.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they will provide further details going forward.
— More to follow…
