Police find large cache of weapons, ammo in Waterloo home

Waterloo Regional Police raided a home in Waterloo and found a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

Police say they executed a warrant at a home on Phillip Street on Oct. 9 and found 29 rifles and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition. A good portion of what police found was from the Second World War era.

A search warrant executed at a Phillip Street residence in Waterloo has resulted in the seizure of 29 rifles and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, mainly from the World War II era. A male, 24, has been charged with Unsafe Storage of a Firearm & Careless Storage of Ammunition. pic.twitter.com/ssuFMGCxxs — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 16, 2018

A 24-year-old Waterloo man was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.

Police did not say what led them to check the residence on Phillip Street nor what the man intended to do with the weapons.