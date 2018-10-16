Police find large cache of weapons, ammo in Waterloo home
Waterloo Regional Police raided a home in Waterloo and found a large cache of weapons and ammunition.
Police say they executed a warrant at a home on Phillip Street on Oct. 9 and found 29 rifles and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition. A good portion of what police found was from the Second World War era.
A 24-year-old Waterloo man was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.
Police did not say what led them to check the residence on Phillip Street nor what the man intended to do with the weapons.
