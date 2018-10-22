Canada
Special Investigations Unit to probe weekend death of Cambridge woman

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 41-year-old Cambridge woman.

The Special Investigations Unit said Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Satellite Motel on Hespeler Road on Sunday at 3:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they performed CPR on the woman and administered naloxone, which reduces the effects of an overdose.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the incident.

The arm’s length agency investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

