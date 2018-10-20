SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton.

Police were called to an apartment building near King Street East and Wellington Street North around 1 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: SIU clears Brantford police in September incident

It is believed that a woman in her 30s was then shot multiple times during an interaction with police and later died.

The SIU will be updating the media on the investigation later this morning.

SIU investigating police-involved shooting death of woman in Hamilton. Further information to be released shortly. Scrum at scene at 10 a.m. — SIU (@SIUOntario) October 20, 2018