Crime
October 20, 2018 9:44 am

SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Emergency services on scene of a fatal police-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton.

Police were called to an apartment building near King Street East and Wellington Street North around 1 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: SIU clears Brantford police in September incident

It is believed that a woman in her 30s was then shot multiple times during an interaction with police and later died.

The SIU will be updating the media on the investigation later this morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Fatal Shooting
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
king street east
Shooting
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
Wellington Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News