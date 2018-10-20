SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton.
Police were called to an apartment building near King Street East and Wellington Street North around 1 a.m. Saturday.
It is believed that a woman in her 30s was then shot multiple times during an interaction with police and later died.
The SIU will be updating the media on the investigation later this morning.
