Male stabbed in the upper body after a fight in Scarborough: Toronto police
Toronto police say one male was stabbed in the upper torso after a fight occurred outside a building in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
Officers said they responded to a call at 1:50 a.m. for a stabbing in the residential area of Glendower Circuit, just south of Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road.
READ MORE: Man, 23, wanted for attempted murder after Etobicoke stabbing
Investigators said about four people were involved in a fight outside an apartment building, leading to a male being stabbed.
Police said the victim’s injuries are serious but non life-threatening and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
READ MORE: Teen in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s east end
Officers said no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.