Male stabbed in the upper body after a fight in Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police say one male was stabbed in the upper torso after a fight occurred outside a building in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to a call at 1:50 a.m. for a stabbing in the residential area of Glendower Circuit, just south of Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road.

Investigators said about four people were involved in a fight outside an apartment building, leading to a male being stabbed.

Police said the victim’s injuries are serious but non life-threatening and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Officers said no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.

