September 26, 2018 8:54 pm

Teen in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say they're looking for a male suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end Wednesday evening.

Toronto police say a male teen has been taken to hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East area after 7:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the victim, who is believed to be around 15 years old, was stabbed in his torso.

Toronto Paramedics said the teen was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a male suspect was last seen running southeast toward the intersection of Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

