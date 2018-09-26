Teen in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a male teen has been taken to hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East area after 7:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the victim, who is believed to be around 15 years old, was stabbed in his torso.

Toronto Paramedics said the teen was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a male suspect was last seen running southeast toward the intersection of Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Stabbing: Warden Ave / Finch Ave E

-1 male victim with stabbing injuries, consc/breathing

-suspect fled southeast towards Finch/Warden

-TFS/EMS/Police on scene

-suspect desc: m, 5'9"-5'10", blk clothing with hood up#GO1785469@TPS42Div

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 26, 2018