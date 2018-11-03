Man, 23, wanted for attempted murder after Etobicoke stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection to a stabbing that happened in Etobicoke last month.

Police said they were called the Konrad Lounge near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard around 3 a.m., on October 28, for reports of a stabbing.

READ MORE: 4 injured after multiple stabbings in GTA over Halloween weekend

Police said two men were involved in a fight and one of them was stabbed multiple times.

When authorities arrived, the victim was found conscious and was brought to hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, police announced that they are searching for Tamar Gayle in connection to the stabbing.

He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and failure to comply with probation, among other charges.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who locates him should call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.