5 easy meal prep ideas using salmon

Maybe you’re already a meal prep pro or you admire the idea of being that prepared.

Either way, sticking to a meal plan comes down to knowing exactly what you want to cook and making time to cook it.

Often, the weekends tend to be the best time to create a menu for the week and it also gives you time to buy all the ingredients.

For beginners, one easy way to create a meal plan is buying one source of protein and dividing it up for the week. For example, a fillet of salmon and can be used for several lunch options.

And because of the versatility of salmon, you can make everything from rice bowls to salads.

Ready to start eating healthy? Watch the full video from the Kin Community above.